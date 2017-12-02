Menu

England make breakthrough with Cameron Bancroft run out

UK & international sports | Published:

Cameron Bancroft was dismissed by Chris Woakes’ direct hit

Cameron Bancroft

A run-out mix-up gave England a much-needed opening on day one of the inaugural pink-ball Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval.

England had drawn a blank in a rain-shortened first session after Joe Root’s gamble to bowl first.

But they were in business in the first full over following the restart when David Warner sent Cameron Bancroft back as he set off for a single from Moeen Ali’s misfield at cover – and Chris Woakes’ accurate shy at the stumps left the young opener short of his ground.

It was a moment which suddenly engaged a sell-out crowd, as England sought to cash in with the score 36 for one.

