England fall short as Australia edge tense World Cup final

England fell agonisingly short in their attempt to end a generation’s wait for glory as Australia ground out a tense 6-0 victory in the World Cup final.

The Kangaroos were forced to defend for their lives in an epic battle of Brisbane before securing their 11th title out of a possible 15, winning the World Cup on home soil for the first time since 1977 in front of a crowd of 40,033 at the Suncorp Stadium.

Boyd Cordner’s try rounded off a second year unbeaten under coach Mal Meninga but it might have been very different but for an ankle tap by Josh Dugan on Kallum Watkins when he looked all set to score an equalising try 16 minutes from the end.

Tweet of the day

Congratulations Australia.



England you have done our competition, fans, nation proud!



I’ve never ever in my time been more proud of an England rugby league team.



Hold your heads up high, Sky high!



What a game! — Leon Pryce (@leonpryce6) December 2, 2017

Moment of the match

Australia’s Josh Dugan makes a try-saving tackle on Kallum Watkins (Gregg Porteous/PA Wire)

That tackle by centre Dugan on his opposite number Watkins denied England an equalising try and enabled Australia to keep their noses in front right to the end.

Key man

Gareth Widdop kept probing away for England (Nigel French/PA)

Elliott Whitehead kept England in the game with an enormous defensive effort but Gareth Widdop was the man who kept probing away in attack.

What happens next

England’s next game will be in the international break next June, with the possibility of it being taken to the United States. Australia will play just once in 2018, against New Zealand next October before the Kiwis embark on their tour of the UK.