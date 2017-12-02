Dave Saves and the internet goes wild

Manchester United fans – and football fans in general – have become accustomed to virtuoso performances from the man who has come to be known as ‘Dave Saves’.

But United keeper David de Gea took his excellence to new levels at the Emirates on Saturday as he repelled a barrage of Arsenal shots with saves all seemingly better than the last.

Here is how Twitter was reacting to his brilliance.

DE GEA ?????? — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 2, 2017

De gea is not human! — Daniel Kirmond (@DannyKirmond12) December 2, 2017

Are they filming a new Superman movie at the Emirates? David De Gea ?????????? — Stephen Harper (@steveharper37) December 2, 2017

De Gea would have saved Titanic — Jan Aage Fjortoft (@JanAageFjortoft) December 2, 2017

@D_DeGea perleeeeeeease! What a goalie. The best in the world bar none. — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) December 2, 2017

You run out of words to describe De Gea’s shot stopping. He’s one of the most agile goalkeepers I’ve ever seen — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) December 2, 2017

David De Gea is not from this planet — COPA90 (@COPA90) December 2, 2017

Can De Gea save my country while he’s at it — josh groban (@joshgroban) December 2, 2017

HOW DE GEA!!!??? — Harry Judd (@mcflyharry) December 2, 2017