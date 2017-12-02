Ben Stokes nets with Canterbury Kings ahead of cricketing return

Ben Stokes has tuned up for his return to professional cricket this weekend with a first net for his new club Canterbury Kings.

Stokes, still waiting to hear if he will be charged by police after being arrested over a late-night fracas in Bristol in September, is due to play for Canterbury against Otago in New Zealand’s Ford Trophy 50-over domestic competition.

Avon & Somerset Police have passed their file to the Crown Prosecution Service for advice on whether to charge Stokes.

Ben Stokes at a training session in Rangiora Meanwhile, play has resumed in Adelaide: https://t.co/p6BagU2nKo #Ashes pic.twitter.com/HhvFkbcl3d — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) December 2, 2017

The all-rounder’s prospects of joining England mid-series in this winter’s Ashes may hinge on that decision.

While his international team-mates were beginning day one of the inaugural pink-ball Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval, Stokes joined the Christchurch-based Kings in training – having flown to his native New Zealand and then signed on as an overseas player this week.

He gave a brief TV interview, quoted on Cricket Australia’s website, in which he said: “It was the first time I have met quite a few of (my new team-mates) today.

“But it was nice to know a few faces – a few of the young guys came over to Durham as part of the exchange programme.

“It was nice, because it can be hard coming to a new team.

“I hope I can get out there, do well, and contribute to Canterbury winning.”