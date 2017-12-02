Ben Stokes bowled for two on his return to cricket with Canterbury

Ben Stokes was bowled out for two on his Canterbury debut against Otago in New Zealand’s 50-over Ford Trophy.

Otago won the toss and elected to bowl in Rangiora and the England all-rounder was brought to the crease earlier than anticipated as Canterbury fell to five for two inside three overs.

However, the 26-year-old’s innings only lasted seven balls as he was clean bowled by 33-year-old left-arm spinner Anaru Kitchen to leave his new side struggling on 10 for three.

Ben Stokes is bowled. Captain Cole McConchie partners up with Pollard #WeAreCanterbury #FordTrophy pic.twitter.com/db7UCvi09o — Canterbury Cricket (@CanterburyCrick) December 2, 2017

Stokes flew to New Zealand earlier in the week, the place of his birth, and signed as an overseas player for Canterbury on Thursday.

Stokes is still waiting to hear if he will be charged by police after being arrested over a late-night fracas in Bristol in September – an incident which saw him suspended by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The episode has seen England lose their talisman for the ongoing Ashes series and the chances of him joining the squad appear slim given that Avon & Somerset Police have passed their file to the Crown Prosecution Service for advice on whether to charge him.