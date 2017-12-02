Barcelona held to draw by Celta Vigo

LaLiga leaders Barcelona had to settle for a point in the lunchtime kick-off as Celta Vigo played their part in an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Nou Camp.

— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 2, 2017

In-form Iago Aspas opened the scoring on 20 minutes, but Lionel Messi equalised almost immediately and Luis Suarez put the hosts ahead just after the hour mark.

However, Maxi Gomez got the spirited visitors back on level terms after 70 minutes and neither side could muster a winner despite their best endeavours.

Tweet of the match

FCB 2-2 CEL#BarçaCelta #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/D5Cq9xrBOf

— RC Celta (@RCCelta) December 2, 2017

Advertising

Star man – Iago Aspas

That's 4 goals in his last 4 #LaLiga games against Barcelona for Iago Aspas! #BarçaCelta pic.twitter.com/8EnLuLKmEe

— LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) December 2, 2017

Advertising

Always looked a threat going forward, scored a neat opener on the volley and set up striker partner Maxi Gomez for the equaliser.

Moment of the match

— LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) December 2, 2017

Aspas got the better of Samuel Umtiti down the Celta right and unselfishly teed up Gomez to lash home a deserved 70th-minute equaliser for the visitors.

Stat attack

Nou Camp (Mike Egerton/EMPICS)

Player ratings

— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) December 2, 2017

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen 8 (out of 10), Samuel Umtiti 6, Gerard Pique 7, Jordi Alba 7, Sergi Roberto 7, Paulinho 7, Sergio Busquets 6, Andres Iniesta 7, Ivan Rakitic 7, Luis Suarez 7, Lionel Messi 8. Subs: Denis Suarez (for Iniesta, 53) 6, Thomas Vermaelen (for Umtiti, 72) 6, Paco Alcacer (for Rakitic, 79) 6.

Celta Vigo: Ruben Blanco 7, Fontas 6, Hugo Mallo 7, Sergi Gomez 6, Brais Mendez 6, Jozabed 6, Stanislav Lobotka 6, Pione Sisto 7, Daniel Wass 8, Maxi Gomez 8, Iago Aspas 8. Subs: Gustavo Cabral (for Sergi Gomez, 4) 7, Facundo Roncaglia (for Mendez, 63) 6, Pablo Hernandez (for Jozabed, 84) 6.

Who’s up next?

Mestalla (John Walton/EMPICS)

Valencia v Celta Vigo, LaLiga (Saturday, December 9)