Ashes day one – in pictures and social

England struggled to vindicate Joe Root’s gamble to bowl first on a cagey first day of the inaugural pink-ball Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval.

Only Usman Khawaja (53) could post a half-century, and no stand exceeded 53 as England arguably fluffed their lines with the new ball but stuck to their task to restrict Australia to 209 for four at the close.

There was a prize wicket for England debutant seamer Craig Overton – home captain Steve Smith – and Chris Woakes edged back towards his best in support of James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Morning session

Cameron Bancroft helped Australia reach 33 without loss at tea on the first day of the second Test at Adelaide (Rick Rycroft/AP)

Cameron Bancroft and David Warner carried on from where they left off at the end of the first Test when they both finished unbeaten to win the Test.

However, three stoppages for rain made it a stop start morning of cricket for the spectators in the ground. At tea, Bancroft and Warner had taken Australia to 33 without loss.

Afternoon session

Cameron Bancroft picks himself off the ground after being run out for 10 by Chris Woakes (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Immediately after tea, England made the breakthrough when Chris Woakes ran Cameron Bancroft out for 10.

I fear England's captain has tossed away the #Ashes.

Absolute madness to bowl first on a road like this.

Why @root66………..WHY?? pic.twitter.com/8DZnM7oIi3 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 2, 2017

David Warner was the second wicket to fall, caught by Jonny Bairstow off the bowling of Chris Woakes.

Chris Woakes takes the second wicket of the day (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Usman Khawaja took on the England attack and helped Australia to 138 for two at dinner.

Time for dinner. What do you think will happen under the lights?



Follow: https://t.co/ar413HguPF#Ashes pic.twitter.com/Qi1g0am0bt — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 2, 2017

Evening session

Usman Khawaja is caught by James Vince off the bowling of James Anderson for 53 (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Just as they did earlier in the day, England took a wicket at the start of a new session.

Jimmy Anderson accounts for Usman Khawaja after the Australian made 53 with the home side on 139 for three.

But the moment of the session came for debutant Craig Overton who did what no English bowler managed in the first Test and dismiss Steve Smith, whose stumps were upended after a superb delivery.

Craig Overton marks his Test debut by taking the prize wicket of Steve Smith (Rick Rycroft/AP)

Finally … Steve Smith Gets OUT ….. #Ashes Overton wicket: pic.twitter.com/q4dGDq1yjz — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 2, 2017

Not a bad first wicket I guess!! @craigoverton12 pic.twitter.com/lK9bSwzymG — Jamie Overton (@JamieOverton) December 2, 2017

Australia were four down with 161 runs on the board but Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh steadied the Australia ship.

The pair put on 48 runs before the close of play with Australia on 209 with four wickets down.

Reaction to day one

Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels the home side have the advantage going into the second day.

Australia’s Day by a good margin IMO … 300 + will be very very good 1st Innings total …. Anyway I am off a Beer … #OnON #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 2, 2017

Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke agrees that England have to take quick wickets to keep their Ashes hopes alive.

The second day of the second Test starts at 3.30am.