World Cup draw: in pictures
Gareth Southgate’s side will face Belgium, Panama and Tunisia in Group G
England were handed a favourable draw for the 2018 World Cup in Russia on Friday.
The Three Lions were the penultimate team picked from Pot 2 by Diego Maradona in the draw ceremony in the Kremlin’s State Palace.
Gareth Southgate’s side will face Belgium, Panama and Tunisia in Group G.
Here are the best pictures from the draw in Moscow:
