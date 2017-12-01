Menu

World Cup draw: in pictures

Gareth Southgate’s side will face Belgium, Panama and Tunisia in Group G

Dancers perform on stage during the FIFA 2018 World Cup draw at The Kremlin (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

England were handed a favourable draw for the 2018 World Cup in Russia on Friday.

The Three Lions were the penultimate team picked from Pot 2 by Diego Maradona in the draw ceremony in the Kremlin’s State Palace.

Here are the best pictures from the draw in Moscow:

FIFA 2018 World Cup Draw – The Kremlin
England manager Gareth Southgate looks relaxed ahead of the draw (Nick Potts/PA Wire)
FIFA 2018 World Cup Draw – The Kremlin
Dancers perform before the main event (Nick Potts/PA Wire)
FIFA 2018 World Cup Draw – The Kremlin
Russian president Vladimir Putin, right, shakes the hand of FIFA President Gianni Infantino (Nick Potts/PA Wire)
FIFA 2018 World Cup Draw – The Kremlin
Gary Lineker, left, and Maria Komandnaya host the event (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

FIFA 2018 World Cup Draw – The Kremlin
The stage is set at The Kremlin (Nick Potts/PA Wire)
FIFA 2018 World Cup Draw – The Kremlin
Diego Forlan is also involved in the draw (Nick Potts/PA Wire)
FIFA 2018 World Cup Draw – The Kremlin
The draw taking place (Nick Potts/PA Wire)
FIFA 2018 World Cup Draw – The Kremlin
The draw runs smoothly (Nick Potts/PA Wire)
