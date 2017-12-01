World Cup draw: in pictures

England were handed a favourable draw for the 2018 World Cup in Russia on Friday.

The Three Lions were the penultimate team picked from Pot 2 by Diego Maradona in the draw ceremony in the Kremlin’s State Palace.

Gareth Southgate’s side will face Belgium, Panama and Tunisia in Group G.

Here are the best pictures from the draw in Moscow:

England manager Gareth Southgate looks relaxed ahead of the draw (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Dancers perform before the main event (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Russian president Vladimir Putin, right, shakes the hand of FIFA President Gianni Infantino (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Gary Lineker, left, and Maria Komandnaya host the event (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

The stage is set at The Kremlin (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Diego Forlan is also involved in the draw (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

The draw taking place (Nick Potts/PA Wire)