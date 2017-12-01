Willoughby Court stays unbeaten over fences with defeat of Yanworth at Newbury

Willoughby Court saw off the late challenge of Yanworth to claim top honours in the Ladbrokes Novices’ Chase at Newbury.

The Ben Pauling-trained Willoughby Court rounded off last season by claiming Cheltenham Festival glory in the Neptune Investment Management Novices’ Hurdle, but did not entirely convince with his jumping when making a successful fencing debut at Huntingdon last month.

Yanworth, a dual Grade One-winning hurdler for Alan King, also had questions to answer after falling on his second chase start at Exeter, but he was the marginal favourite at odds of 5-6 to claim a Grade Two prize registered as the Berkshire Novices’ Chase.

Western Miller led the five-strong field early on, before Nico de Boinville sent 15-8 chance Willoughby Court to the front racing down the back straight. Willoughby Court never looked in serious danger of being caught and passed the post three lengths to the good from Yanworth.

De Boinville said: “He jumped as straight as anything today. He was just novicey at Huntingdon. Draw a line through that. He’s been schooling well back at home and I didn’t come here thinking there would be any problems. That’s just public perception.

“He’s very good and showed me a few gears there as well. I was umming and ahhing about whether he was a three-miler, but I think you’d have to stick at two and a half.”

Pauling said: “That was really good. He was clever when he needed to be and was brave at a couple of fences when he needed to be as well.

“We’ll probably stay at two and a half miles and look maybe towards the Dipper (Novices’ Chase) at Cheltenham (January 1). It won’t hurt him to go there.”

Confirming the JLT Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham in March as the ultimate target for the season, Pauling added: “I think you can forget Huntingdon and look at what he is. He is a horse that needs somebody he knows.

“He is a bit of a thinker and worries about life, but he is a horse that is completely different to the one I trained two and a half years ago. He was a nightmare then. He always had ability but channelling it was hard work.”

King was not too disappointed by Yanworth’s defeat and revealed he had suffered a minor injury during the race.

He said: “That was only his third run over fences. Exeter was not ideal, but he has schooled great since and learnt a lot again today. These fences are bigger than anywhere else in the country.

“We will keep putting him over a few fences before he runs again and we’ll look at something around Christmas/New Year.

“He got a few nasty overreaches. Hopefully they won’t need stitching.

“Barry was very positive. I must admit when he got a run at the last and winged it I thought he might get it, but you forget how good the winner is.”