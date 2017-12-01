Menu

What is offside? Zlatan Ibrahimovic isn’t sure

UK & international sports | Published:

In a video posted on his Twitter account, the Manchester United star appears uncertain as to what offside is

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is unsure what offside is

It’s not just supporters who are confused by the offside rule.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahomovic seems to be unsure as to what is and what isn’t offside in today’s game.

In a video posted on his official Twitter account, the Sweden star is seen enjoying a leisurely kick-about with his new agent Dex, discussing the offside rule.

Asked by his agent if he knew what offside was, Ibrahimovic answered sheepishly: “I think so.”

That might explain why he has been caught offside 37 times in 31 Premier League games since joining United.

