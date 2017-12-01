Thistlecrack beaten on return but King George remains on the agenda

Thistlecrack remains on course to defend his King George VI Chase crown on Boxing Day despite suffering a shock defeat to Beer Goggles in the Ladbrokes Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury.

The nine-year-old’s eagerly-anticipated return to the track following a 307-day lay-off ultimately turned into a disappointment, with Colin Tizzard’s stable star trailing home fifth of the six runners in the three-mile contest.

For two and a half miles of the Grade Two prize, it had looked as though Tom Scudamore’s mount was going to warm up for Kempton with a win, but the 11-10 favourite folded long before the final flight.

Beer Goggles runs a superb race to claim a shock win in Ladbrokes Long Distance Hurdle! Watch LIVE o @ITV4 pic.twitter.com/VbLy4N4Df3 — ITV Racing (@itvracing) December 1, 2017

It was left to Unowhatimeanharry to take the fight to Beer Goggles, but the Richard Woollacott-trained six-year-old was not to be denied his moment of glory, with champion jockey Richard Johnson steering the 40-1 shot to victory by two and a quarter lengths.

Tizzard said: “Until two out it looked like he could possibly win it. Before the race, looking at the other ones that had raced four or five times, he looked like he was burly to me.

“I think we were absolutely right coming here before the King George. He is a big, heavy horse and he got tired in the last two furlongs.”

Thistlecrack during his ultimately disappointing comeback run at Newbury (Tim Goode/PA)

“We thought he was better and that his class would see him through. The race-hardened horses have beaten him on the day.

“For me he showed all his jumping and spirit until two from home and then got tired.”

"I think he's acquitted himself well…he felt as good as ever just until he's got tired," says Thistlecrack's jockey Tom Scudamore #LWC pic.twitter.com/27vwoz6KCb — Racing UK (@Racing_UK) December 1, 2017

Scudamore said: “He’s just got tired going to the second-last. Until that point I was very happy with him.

“He’s got all the same enthusiasm and jumped superbly. He didn’t feel any different to the horse I rode 10 months ago.”

Champion jockey @dickyjohnson77 is walked back in after winning the Long Distance Hurdle on the @RMWoollacott trained Beer Goggles pic.twitter.com/xztNnMaY79 — Graham Clark (@GrahamClark85) December 1, 2017

While the winning trainer has not quite been a stranger to the big stage, having saddled Lalor to a Grade Two success at Aintree in April, it was a victory that left him in a state of high emotion.

Woollacott said: “It’s fantastic. I’m nearly crying. This horse is wonderful. He’s not big, but he’s absolutely fantastic.

“I didn’t think he would do that in all honesty. In my heart I hoped Thistlecrack would win because of his problems and with what a good horse he is. I thought Unowhatimeanharry would win and I hoped we might come third or fourth.

“We will miss Ascot (Long Walk Hurdle) and I imagine we will go to the Cleeve Hurdle (at Cheltenham) and go from there.”

Quote of the day

Bigmartre (4-1) wins the @Ladbrokes Chase under Harry Bannister and remains unbeaten over fences in Britain (2-2). #LWC pic.twitter.com/rfpUSXsvjx — Newbury Racecourse (@NewburyRacing) December 1, 2017

Bigmartre has clearly taken a liking to fences after he made it two from two over the bigger obstacles in the Ladbrokes’ Novices’ Chase. However, it has not all been plain sailing for the six-year-old.

His trainer Harry Whittington said: “When he turned up he spent most of the time in the hedge not the gallops, as he was just so free-going.”

Ride of the day

The Organist wins the Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle – Watch reaction LIVE on @ITV4 pic.twitter.com/E4YTDbLEFz — ITV Racing (@itvracing) December 1, 2017

Barry Geraghty was out of luck on both Yanworth and Unowhatimeanharry, but he was not to be denied aboard The Organist in the concluding Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle when delivering the six-year-old with perfect timing from the back off the field to get up close home.

