See how this former Ashes winner is beasting the gym

Do you recognise this former Ashes winner?

While Joe Root’s current side prepare for the second Test against Australia, ex-England paceman Chris Tremlett was working hard in the gym.

The 36-year-old, who took the wicket which secured England the Ashes Down Under in 2011, has turned to bodybuilding since hanging up his whites in August 2015.

Good to catch up with @griffta18 today and put him through his paces in the gym. ?? pic.twitter.com/Axh480ebzs — Chris Tremlett (@ChrisTremlett33) November 29, 2017

And from looking at his Twitter profile over the last few days, you can see the progress he has made since pumping iron.

Friday was leg day for Tremlett and he proved his strength in a video which showed him pushing 500kgs on the leg-press machine.