Menu

Advertising

Previous encounters with England’s World Cup opponents

UK & international sports | Published:

Gareth Southgate’s side were drawn in Group G with Belgium, Tunisia and Panama

England celebrate David Plattâs winner (Ross Kinnaird/Empics)

England learned their opponents for the 2018 World Cup in Russia on Friday afternoon.

Gareth Southgate’s side were drawn against Belgium, Tunisia and debutants Panama in Group G.

Here we look at previous encounters between England and their World Cup group-stage opponents.

England v Tunisia

Glenn Hoddle led England to France 98
Glenn Hoddle and his England squad for France 98 (Adam Butler/PA)
Darren Anderton puts himself about for England
Darren Anderton gets stuck in (Sean Dempsey/PA)

England v Belgium

Danny Welbeck was the matchwinner against Belgium
Danny Welbeck scored the winner in the 2012 friendly at Wembley (Adam Davy/Empics)
David Platt left it late in 1990
England celebrate David Platt’s extra-time winner at Italia 90 (Peter Robinson/Empics)
UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News