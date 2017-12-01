Previous encounters with England’s World Cup opponents

England learned their opponents for the 2018 World Cup in Russia on Friday afternoon.

Gareth Southgate’s side were drawn against Belgium, Tunisia and debutants Panama in Group G.

Here we look at previous encounters between England and their World Cup group-stage opponents.

England v Tunisia

Glenn Hoddle and his England squad for France 98 (Adam Butler/PA)

Darren Anderton gets stuck in (Sean Dempsey/PA)

England v Belgium

Danny Welbeck scored the winner in the 2012 friendly at Wembley (Adam Davy/Empics)