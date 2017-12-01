Peter Wright recovering at home after hospital scare

Peter Wright was rushed to hospital on Thursday and now seems unlikely to compete in the PDC World Championship.

In a brief statement posted on Twitter, his wife Jo announced that the third-favourite for the world title is now back home but will not be taking part in exhibitions or competitions until he is well enough.

“I’m sorry 2 announce that Peter was rushed 2 hospital yesterday,” Jo Wright posted from his official account.

“He is now back home but unable 2 do any exhibitions or work until he is well enough 2. We would both like 2 apologise 2 all fans who have bought tickets 2 see Snakebite in the run up to Xmas.”

Wright is renowned for his flamboyant dress sense and colourful hairstyles (Clive Gee/PA)

Wright defeated Phil Taylor to win the German Darts Masters in October – his first World Series of Darts title.

He then suffered a shock defeat in the first round at the Players Championship in Minehead at the end of last month.

The World Championships begin at Alexandra Palace on December 14 and number two seed Wright was slated to face Brazilian debutant Diogo Portela in the first round.

Wright’s management company MODUS confirmed the world number two will not take part in several events.

“Peter Wright will no longer be appearing (in) upcoming events at Lakeside, Bristol, Ipswich, Portsmouth and Brighton,” the company said.

“World number two Wright was set to play in the exhibition events but has informed MODUS that he has been forced to withdraw through illness.

“Wright and MODUS apologise for any inconvenience caused. MODUS are looking to replace Wright with another top professional at next weekend’s events.”