James helps Cavs down Hawks on return to action

LeBron James returned to the court after his first ejection in 1,082 career games on Tuesday to score 24 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Atlanta Hawks 121-114.

James had 12 assists and grabbed six rebounds while team-mate Kevin Love scored 25 points and took 16 rebounds as Cleveland extended their winning streak to 10 games.

After being sent to the locker room for the first time in his 15-year career following an exchange with a referee during their 108-97 victory over Miami, the Cavaliers’ talisman avoided having another serious bust-up on Thursday and scored a double-double instead.

Scoring a career-high of 37, Will Barton nudged the Denver Nuggets to a 111-110 victory over the Chicago Bulls with a driving reverse lay-up with 3.2 seconds of regulation remaining.

What a finish! Will Barton's last second lay-up seals it for @nuggets. He finishes with a career-high 37 points. DEN gets past @chicagobulls 111-110. Lauri: 20 PTS, 9 REB. pic.twitter.com/pCAwkBYCuw — NBA (@NBA) December 1, 2017

Denver had lost Nikola Jokic just before half-time after he limped off after stepping awkwardly on the foot of the Bulls’ Jerian Grant.

Playing three games in four nights appeared to take its toll on the Philadelphia 76ers who lost 108-97 to the Boston Celtics.

Kyrie Irving scored 36 points and Al Horford 21 for Boston, while Dario Saric scored 18 and JJ Redick bagged 17 for Philadelphia.

Kyrie Irving goes behind the back and finishes the tough layup in tonight's @JetBlue Play of the Game! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/8IYO7vohzr — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 1, 2017

Khris Middleton racked up 26 points and Eric Bledsoe scored 25 for the Milwaukee Bucks as they beat the Portland Trail Blazers 103-91, ending their hosts’ three-game streak.

Elsewhere Alec Burks scored 28 and Donovan Mitchell 24 as Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 126-107.