Sterling is the main man – Gundogan

Ilkay Gundogan hailed Raheem Sterling as “unbelievable” after his Manchester City team-mate netted yet another dramatic late winner.

Sterling maintained his recent habit of scoring in the closing moments – this time six minutes into injury time – as the Premier League leaders snatched a 2-1 victory over Southampton at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

It was the fourth time Sterling had pulled off such a feat this season after recent late clinchers against Feyenoord and Huddersfield as well as at Bournemouth earlier in the season.

In addition to that Everton, Watford, Shakhtar Donetsk and Napoli have also succumbed to him inside the last eight minutes of games while, in total, Sterling has struck 13 goals this campaign.

Sterling curled home a shot from the edge of the area deep into injury time (Martin Rickett/PA)

“The way he scored was just incredible, especially in the last seconds of the game,” said midfielder Gundogan.

“It is not easy to do that and he is playing an unbelievable season. He was definitely the main man out there and we are so happy to have him.

“I guess this why we play football, why everybody loves to watch football. We feel so happy after that second goal. It was a really good day for us.”

City’s overall winning run now stretches to a club-record 19 games with struggling West Ham the next opponents on Sunday.

But Southampton, like Huddersfield last weekend, at least found a way to make it tough for Pep Guardiola’s side by defending deep and limiting their threat to occasional counter-attacks and set-pieces.

They went close in the first half when Wesley Hoedt hit the bar and Maya Yoshida headed over but City also had numerous chances, several of them kept out by Saints goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Oriol Romeu’s equaliser had threatened to take a point for Southampton (Martin Rickett/PA)

“We were against a really tough opponent,” said Gundogan, who made his first Premier League start of the season. “We didn’t really expect them to defend 90 minutes like they did and they created two or three dangerous situations after corners.

“That was not so easy but, all in all, I think we performed well. We are just really happy we have won the game and we just continue with our winning series.”

Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino was pleased with his side’s performance (Martin Rickett/PA)

He said: “That’s something that is one of my goals with this club, to be really competitive regardless of the opponent or the pitch.

“To be competitive is about spirit and about character, which is what we had and I am really proud of my players.”