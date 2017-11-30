Simone Biles to be honorary Houston Texans cheerleader

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles will turn her hand to cheerleading for one Sunday in December.

A tweet from the 20-year-old gymnastics star quickly led to her receiving an invite to be a part of the Houston Texas Cheerleaders.

So… the ICON @Simone_Biles will be our 1st ever honorary HTC at our NEXT #Texans home game on 12/10/17! ✅YES she will have a Locker✅YES she will be dancing with us at NRG Stadium✅YES she will have that #HTownSwagand✅YES she will be wearing the #LegendaryRedBoots!❤️ pic.twitter.com/PtK8pIf8mK — Texans Cheerleaders (@TexansCheer) November 29, 2017

Before the Texans’ Monday Night Football defeat to the Baltimore Ravens earlier this week, Biles, who lives in Texas, made it clear the interest she had in being a cheerleader.

One follower suggested the Texans should invite the 10-time world champion to join their group, which garnered a positive reaction from Biles.

honestly how fun would it be to be an NFL cheerleader — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 27, 2017

that would be so fun!! https://t.co/0IDSpSHfHB — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 27, 2017

And a little over two days later the Texans Cheerleaders confirmed that Biles will take to the field with them as their first ever honorary member.

IM SO EXCITED IM GONNA EXPLODE!!!!!!! ???????? — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 30, 2017

She will be in action during the NFL franchise’s next home game, which sees Houston take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, December 10.