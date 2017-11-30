Advertising
Sam Allardyce in numbers
The Toffees are the experienced manager’s 10th club
Everton have confirmed the appointment of former England boss Sam Allardyce.
The 63-year-old has signed an 18-month deal and been tasked with ending any relegation fears.
Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at Allardyce’s managerial career in numbers.
1991 – year of first job in management as player-boss of League of Ireland side Limerick
10 – clubs managed (Limerick, Blackpool, Notts County, Bolton, Newcastle, Blackburn, West Ham, Sunderland, Crystal Palace, Everton)
488 – Premier League matches
165 – Premier League victories
34 – Premier League win percentage
6 – highest Premier League finish (Bolton, 2005)
3 – promotions (West Ham to Premier League 2012, Bolton to Premiership 2001, Notts County to Division Two 1998)
6 – Premier League manager of the month awards (Bolton 4, West Ham 2)
1 – match as England manager
