Sam Allardyce in numbers

Everton have confirmed the appointment of former England boss Sam Allardyce.

The 63-year-old has signed an 18-month deal and been tasked with ending any relegation fears.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at Allardyce’s managerial career in numbers.

1991 – year of first job in management as player-boss of League of Ireland side Limerick

10 – clubs managed (Limerick, Blackpool, Notts County, Bolton, Newcastle, Blackburn, West Ham, Sunderland, Crystal Palace, Everton)

488 – Premier League matches

Eric Dier's debut goal ruined what was Sam Allardyce’s 400th Premier League game as a manager #WHUFC #THFC #MOTD pic.twitter.com/Yvcb75WGGM — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) August 16, 2014

165 – Premier League victories

34 – Premier League win percentage

6 – highest Premier League finish (Bolton, 2005)

3 – promotions (West Ham to Premier League 2012, Bolton to Premiership 2001, Notts County to Division Two 1998)

Sam Allardyce, centre, celebrates West Ham’s play-off victory in 2012 (Nick Potts/PA)

6 – Premier League manager of the month awards (Bolton 4, West Ham 2)

1 – match as England manager