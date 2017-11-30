Rugby League World Cup final talking points

England are appearing in their first World Cup final since 1995, hoping to win it for the first time since 1972.

Here, Press Association Sport’s Ian Laybourn looks at the talking points surrounding the eagerly-awaited clash with Australia at the Suncorp Stadium.

All the pressure is on the hosts

Australian bookmakers are giving England an 18-point start, such is the lack of confidence in the tourists’ ability to pull off an upset.

The Kangaroos are not used to having to cope with pressure and, if England can impose themselves as much as they did in their first meeting in Melbourne but this time maintain the intensity for 80 minutes, we will at last see what Mal Meninga’s men are made of.

Simply reaching the final has been an achievement for England, who have bridged a 22-year gap, and anything more will be a bonus while fans of the green and gold may well recall their team going into the 2008 final at the same venue as hot favourites only to be turned over by New Zealand.

Aussies appear unbeatable

Australia have yet to lose under head coach Meninga, who succeeded Tim Sheens after their 2013 World Cup final triumph at Old Trafford, and have won their last 11 World Cup matches, a run going back to their shock defeat by the Kiwis in 2008.

They have not lost to England since the opening game of the 1995 World Cup at Wembley and in this tournament they have conceded an average of just over three points a game.

The odds, it seems, are stacked against England.

World’s best winger

Can Jermaine McGillvary help drive England to an unexpected World Cup triumph in Australia? (Martin Rickett/PA Images)

The Huddersfield flier has scored in each of his country’s last 10 matches, including seven in this tournament, but has been eclipsed so far by the Cronulla wing, who followed up his five-try haul against Samoa with a record-breaking six against Fiji.

Grudge match or friendly rivalry?

The clash of the coaches will provide a fascinating side show as two of the Queensland greats go up against each other.

Wayne Bennett blasted the Australian Rugby League Commission two years ago when he lost out to Meninga for the Kangaroos job, arguing the process was flawed and that the post ought to be part-time. Meninga in turn accused Bennett of undermining him and claimed he was “no friend of mine”.

The pair have since put aside their differences but Bennett would love nothing better than to get one over on his home nation, just as he did in 2008 when he helped Steve Kearney’s New Zealand upset Australia in the World Cup final at Suncorp.

Why O’Loughlin must play

Will Wigan Warriors’ captain Sean O’Loughlin be fit to help take England to World Cup glory against Australia? (John Walton/PA Images)

The tough-tackling loose forward, who is also a clever ball distributor, is the glue that binds the team together and it is no coincidence that Wigan’s performances go flat when he is brought off for a breather in matches.

O’Loughlin famously recovered from an Achilles injury to lead his club to victory in the 2013 Grand Final and, if he shakes off his quad injury, it will provide his England team-mates with a timely lift in their bid to end a 45-year wait.