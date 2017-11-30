Advertising
Napoli v Juventus talking points
Juve striker Gonzalo Higuain has broken a bone in his hand but Napoli have no such worries with Lorenzo Insigne in fine form
Serie A leaders Napoli host reigning champions Juventus on Friday and an Azzurri victory will leave the Bianconeri seven points adrift of top spot.
Here, Press Association Sport looks at five talking points before the showdown at the San Paolo.
Tables are turned
Typically when Napoli tackle Juve the southern side are battling to narrow the gap on first place as the Bianconeri draw ever closer to winning the Scudetto. However, after 14 games of this season, Juve are the club playing catch-up as Napoli sit two points clear of second-placed Inter Milan. Both are unbeaten while Juve, defeated twice already, sit another two points off the pace. An away victory will put the Old Lady right back in the race but a loss will do major damage to their title defence.
Higuain or Higua-out?
Insigne in fine form
Advertising
History not on Juve’s side
European distraction
Once again Juve head into an important league tie with one eye on the Champions League challenge to come. They dropped points at Sporting Lisbon after giving their all to beat AC Milan while resting key men in a victory over Chievo could not prevent a heavy defeat at Barcelona. Tuesday’s trip to Olympiacos is a must-win for the Old Lady as last season’s finalists risk being beaten into the last 16 by Sporting. It is difficult to affirm that more effort should be made in Greece than Naples, though.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.