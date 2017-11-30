Napoli v Juventus talking points

Serie A leaders Napoli host reigning champions Juventus on Friday and an Azzurri victory will leave the Bianconeri seven points adrift of top spot.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at five talking points before the showdown at the San Paolo.

Tables are turned

Ecco la classifica aggiornata della #SerieATIM dopo la fine della 14ª giornata! ⚽ pic.twitter.com/p7nrd9Qpxo — Serie A TIM (@SerieA_TIM) November 27, 2017

Typically when Napoli tackle Juve the southern side are battling to narrow the gap on first place as the Bianconeri draw ever closer to winning the Scudetto. However, after 14 games of this season, Juve are the club playing catch-up as Napoli sit two points clear of second-placed Inter Milan. Both are unbeaten while Juve, defeated twice already, sit another two points off the pace. An away victory will put the Old Lady right back in the race but a loss will do major damage to their title defence.

Higuain or Higua-out?

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain will be desperate to play against his former club (Mike Egerton/EMPICS)

Insigne in fine form

Advertising

Lorenzo Insigne has been in fine form for Napoli of late (Scott Heavey/PA)

History not on Juve’s side

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon will be keen to keep a rare clean sheet in Naples (Andrew Matthews/PA)

European distraction

Once again Juve head into an important league tie with one eye on the Champions League challenge to come. They dropped points at Sporting Lisbon after giving their all to beat AC Milan while resting key men in a victory over Chievo could not prevent a heavy defeat at Barcelona. Tuesday’s trip to Olympiacos is a must-win for the Old Lady as last season’s finalists risk being beaten into the last 16 by Sporting. It is difficult to affirm that more effort should be made in Greece than Naples, though.