Man City have 2020 vision thanks to new David Silva deal

David Silva has signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester City, the Premier League leaders have announced.

The Spain playmaker, whose previous deal expired at the end of next season, is now committed to the club until 2020.

That will take the 31-year-old’s service at the Etihad Stadium to a decade.

Silva joined City from Valencia in 2010 and has been one the most influential players in the club’s history. He has won two Premier League titles, two League Cups and the FA Cup with City.

He has also been in fine form this season with eight assists in the league for Pep Guardiola’s side, more than any other player in the competition.

Silva told the club’s website, www.mancity.com: “I am so happy to have committed my future to City.

“I am incredibly proud of what I have achieved at City in my seven-and-a-half seasons here and, with Pep in charge, I feel we are in a great position to win trophies this season and beyond.

“The style of football we are playing is a pleasure to be a part of and I look forward to winning more titles in the years to come.”

City lead the Premier League by eight points after 14 games and are through to the last 16 of the Champions League.

Silva has made 18 appearances and scored one goal.

Txiki Begiristain is delighted after Silva signed the new deal (Mike Egerton/Empics)

City director of football Txiki Begiristain said: “We are very pleased with this announcement.

“Not only has David Silva been central to the club’s success over recent years, he remains one of the team’s key players.

“He has shown again this season that he is the best creative midfielder in English football and he will be very important in developing our talented young players in the coming years.”