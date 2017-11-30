Advertising
Hadleigh Parkes handed Wales debut
Scarlets centre one of five changes made by Warren Gatland for South Africa clash
New Zealand-born Hadleigh Parkes will make his Wales debut in Saturday’s Principality Stadium clash against South Africa.
The Scarlets centre only completes a three-year Wales residency qualification this week, but head coach Warren Gatland has handed him an immediate opportunity alongside Scott Williams in midfield.
Parkes is one of five changes from the team beaten by world champions New Zealand last weekend for Wales’ Under Armour Series finale.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.