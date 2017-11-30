Menu

Gareth Southgate backs staff over Phil Jones but understands Jose Mourinho anger

Jones limped off during the first half of England’s goalless draw against Germany on November 10

Gareth Southgate has a good relationship with Jose Mourinho (Mike Egerton/PA)

England manager Gareth Southgate has said he has “massive empathy” for Jose Mourinho after the Manchester United boss complained about Phil Jones receiving pain-killing injections to play against Germany.

The in-form defender limped off during the first half of that goalless draw on November 10 and has missed United’s last four games with a thigh problem.

Phil Jones suffered a thigh injury against Germany (Mike Egerton/PA)

Speaking to reporters on the eve of the draw for the 2018 World Cup, Southgate said: “First and foremost, I have massive empathy with Jose.

“As a manager, you don’t want to lose players to injury. For me, as the national coach, that’s the worst scenario when a player goes back to his club and is not able to play.”

Gareth Southgate says he has a good relationship with Jose Mourinho (Martin Rickett/PA)

“We have got ongoing dialogue over this situation – it is a complex one and we want to make sure we get these things right.

“Equally, I have every trust in our medical team that they make the right calls. They are very experienced people and this is an unfortunate situation and we hope Phil is back playing as soon as he can be.”

