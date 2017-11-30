Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is to start talks with Jose Mourinho over new deal to keep the Swede at Old Trafford into next season, the Sun reports. The 36-year-old forward, who recently returned from nearly seven months out through injury, was reportedly looking for a lucrative move to the United States. However, the paper claims he has arranged talks with the manager in the new year to see about an extension to a 12-month deal signed in August.



David De Gea is being eyed by Real Madrid again (Mike Egerton/Empics)

Manchester United’s David De Gea and Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois are among potential targets for Real Madrid, the Daily Mail reports. Each player has 18 months left on their contract, although Real boss Zinedine Zidane is said to be concerned over the strength of his side’s goalkeeping. Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who will be available in January, is also reportedly a candidate.

Chelsea are poised to swoop on Juventus’ £60million left-back Alex Sandro in January, the Daily Express reports. The Blues reportedly attempted to bring Sandro to Stamford Bridge over the summer.



Richarlison has impressed for Watford (Nigel French/Empics)

Marco Silva is concerned Waford may struggle to keep hold of forward Richarlison as the Brazilian continues to attract admiring glances from other Premier League clubs, including Tottenham and Chelsea, the Sun reports. The club may not be able to stop the 20-year-old moving on – despite only joining from Fluminense on a five-year deal in July. Clubs from the Chinese Super League are also said to be keeping watch.

One of new West Brom boss Alan Pardew’s first signings could be Liverpool striker Danny Ings, the Birmingham Mail reports. The 25-year-old is said to be due to be available for loan in January and Pardew could bring him in while Albion plots bigger swoops – and sales. Team mate Marko Grujic is also set to be available in the winter window and the Serbian would like to stay in the Premier League, the Mail reports.

Social media round-up

Antonio Conte's swoop for Juventus star hangs on the line https://t.co/kCwRYIAyQI pic.twitter.com/neNLPs73L4 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 29, 2017

Advertising

Chelsea offered Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer: Dortmund have had enough – report #CFC https://t.co/eyKd8Lv4U4 — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) November 30, 2017

Players to watch

Jakub Jankto has been linked with a move to Arsenal (Nick Potts/Empics)

Sime Vrsaljko: The 25-year-old Real Madrid defender is reported to be keen to leave Madrid, while Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is out for a full-back.