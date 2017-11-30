Advertising
Five of the best long-range Premier League goals
Wayne Rooney became just the latest Premier League star to try his luck from way out – and score
Wayne Rooney added to the Premier League pantheon of long-range goals on Wednesday after his stunning strike for Everton against West Ham.
Rooney, from inside his own half, capitalised on Joe Hart’s rushed clearance at Goodison Park by hammering the bouncing ball first time into an open net.
The goal completed Rooney’s hat-trick and contributed to Everton’s 4-0 victory over West Ham.
Here, Press Association Sport looks at five more of the Premier League’s best long-range strikes.
David Beckham, August 1996
When talk turns to halfway-line goals, thoughts immediately go to Beckham’s for Manchester United against Wimbledon at Selhurst Park. The then 21-year-old propelled himself to stardom when he lined up a shot from just inside his own half before chipping Wimbledon goalkeeper Neil Sullivan. The ball was perfectly weighted, brushing the back of the net without a single bounce, and Beckham, mauled by his team-mates, never looked back.
Maynor Figueroa, December 2009
Charlie Adam, April 2015
Adam’s talent for striking the ball is well known but even he must have been surprised by his piece of brilliance at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea’s attack had broken down and as Stoke countered, Adam received possession midway in his own half. The midfielder took a touch so that when he unleashed his shot the ball was just short of the tip of the centre circle. It soared over Thibaut Courtois, who tried to palm the ball out but could not keep it from hitting the net.
Xabi Alonso, September 2006
Luis Suarez, April 2012
