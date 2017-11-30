Expect no frowns or smiles during Moscow draw, says poker-faced Gareth Southgate

England boss Gareth Southgate has promised to deploy his best poker face during Friday’s 2018 World Cup draw in Moscow regardless of who the Three Lions must play next summer.

Four years ago in Brazil, the former Football Association chairman Greg Dyke was caught on camera making a throat-cut gesture when England were drawn with Costa Rica, Italy and Uruguay.

It was an embarrassing gaffe but proved to be prescient when England crashed out of the 2014 tournament in record time.

With England among a pot of eight second seeds for the Russia 2018 draw, they could find themselves facing either Brazil or Germany from pot one, Republic of Ireland’s conquerors Denmark from pot three and the ever-dangerous Nigeria among the fourth seeds.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Southgate said there was no question of thinking about who he would like to avoid or get in the draw, as it was out of his hands and England’s recent history has shown how even seemingly fortunate draws can go wrong.

The 47-year-old, however, is determined not to give anything away when England’s route to the knockout stages is revealed.

When asked about Dyke’s response to the Brazil draw, Southgate said: “I’ll leave any of those gestures to the chairman. I think I’ve got a reasonable poker face but we’ll find out!

“Our mindset has to be that every opponent at this tournament is a team that can beat you. Equally, every opponent is a team we can beat. There’s no ‘sailing through’ at a World Cup and, if that’s been our mentality in the past, maybe that’s why we haven’t done so well.”

The former England defender, who celebrated his first anniversary as permanent manager on Thursday, admitted he would have preferred England to be in pot one with most of the big guns but said that was a result of the failures at the 2014 World Cup and 2016 European Championship, where his predecessor Roy Hodgson’s reign ended in defeat to Iceland – a potential opponent next summer.

“It is very important we never underestimate our opponents,” he said.

“Our preparation for matches, no matter who we play against, has to be very good, thoroughly detailed and prepared for scenarios where things don’t go to plan.

“But I also think, looking at a couple of the Icelandic players who play in our league, we are really guilty of underestimating the quality of other teams. None of these teams is a given.”