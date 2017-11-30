Advertising
Curry lifts Warriors to 127-123 win over the Lakers in overtime
Stephen Curry poured in 28 points and Kevin Durant went one better with 29 to earn the Golden State Warriors victory in overtime.
Defending champions the Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers 127-123 in overtime thanks to two three-pointers in short succession by Stephen Curry.
Kevin Durant was the Warriors’ high scorer with 29, Curry scored 28 and Klay Thompson 20 in a game that see-sawed into the fourth period, which ended in a 25-25 tie to make it 109-109 overall.
Hitting 32 points was a career high for the Lakers’ Brendan Ingram, who missed an eight-footer at the end of regulation that could have swung it for LA.
In Florida Aaron Gordon scored 40 to help Orlando Magic beat Oklahoma City Thunder 121-108 and end a nine-game skid.
Thunder’s Russell Westbrook racked up 37, with 20 points scored in a fourth quarter blitz that was too little, too late for the visitors.
Oklahoma’s fifth loss in six games was also their seventh defeat in a row away from home.
Elsewhere, the Houston Rockets beat the Indiana Pacers 118-97 for their sixth straight win and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Memphis Grizzlies 104-95.
The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the New Orleans Pelicans 120-102, while the New York Knicks beat the Miami Heat 115-86.
The Philadelphia 76ers closed out the Washington Wizards 118-113 and the Detroit Pistons beat the Phoenix Suns 131-107.
The Toronto Raptors were dismissed 126-113 by the Charlotte Hornets and the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Brooklyn Nets 109-104.
