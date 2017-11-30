Curry lifts Warriors to 127-123 win over the Lakers in overtime

Defending champions the Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers 127-123 in overtime thanks to two three-pointers in short succession by Stephen Curry.

Kevin Durant was the Warriors’ high scorer with 29, Curry scored 28 and Klay Thompson 20 in a game that see-sawed into the fourth period, which ended in a 25-25 tie to make it 109-109 overall.

Hitting 32 points was a career high for the Lakers’ Brendan Ingram, who missed an eight-footer at the end of regulation that could have swung it for LA.

Final in L.A.: @warriors 127 / @Lakers 123 Steph (28 PTS, 7 ASTS) scores 13 in OT & KD (29 PTS, 7 REBS) hits two clutch buckets down the stretch. pic.twitter.com/bQS1enWjGl — NBA (@NBA) November 30, 2017

In Florida Aaron Gordon scored 40 to help Orlando Magic beat Oklahoma City Thunder 121-108 and end a nine-game skid.

Thunder’s Russell Westbrook racked up 37, with 20 points scored in a fourth quarter blitz that was too little, too late for the visitors.

Oklahoma’s fifth loss in six games was also their seventh defeat in a row away from home.

Advertising

Elsewhere, the Houston Rockets beat the Indiana Pacers 118-97 for their sixth straight win and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Memphis Grizzlies 104-95.

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the New Orleans Pelicans 120-102, while the New York Knicks beat the Miami Heat 115-86.

The Philadelphia 76ers closed out the Washington Wizards 118-113 and the Detroit Pistons beat the Phoenix Suns 131-107.

The Toronto Raptors were dismissed 126-113 by the Charlotte Hornets and the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Brooklyn Nets 109-104.