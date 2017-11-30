Menu

Cristiano Ronaldo picks up more than 30 million Instagram followers in 2017

UK & international sports | Published:

Dodger Stadium was the most geotagged sports venue and Neymar racked up the most story views on social media site

Cristiano Ronaldo has been popular on Instagram in 2017 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo is still the king of the sports stars when it comes to Instagram with the Real Madrid forward picking up an additional 30 million followers in 2017.

The 32-year-old took his total to an astounding 116 million and he also had the most liked sports video on the social media site in the calendar year.

New animal in the building Bugatti Chiron ???✌️?✈️

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

que Deus nos abençoe e nos proteja ??⚽️ Good bless and protect us ??⚽️

A post shared by Nj ?? ? neymarjr (@neymarjr) on

Big hug from the best @_diegomaradona_10 ??

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

