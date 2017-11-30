Colin Tizzard confident Thistlecrack is fit for action ahead of Newbury return

Colin Tizzard is confident Thistlecrack is fit enough to do himself justice on his eagerly-anticipated return to action in the Ladbrokes Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury on Friday.

It is two years since the imposing gelding kicked off an unbeaten campaign in this Grade Two event, going on to win the Long Walk at Ascot, the World Hurdle at Cheltenham and the Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree to confirm himself the undoubted star of the staying hurdle division.

He had his attentions turned to fences last season, winning four of his five races including a stunning victory in the King George VI Chase at Kempton, but he has been sidelined by injury since being beaten by the ill-fated Many Clouds at Cheltenham in January.

WATCH: Thistlecrack is an outstanding winner of the 32Red King George VI Chase at Kempton. Tom Scudamore salutes the crowd after the last. pic.twitter.com/zvpsbloqdQ — Racing UK (@Racing_UK) December 26, 2016

Tizzard said: “Thistlecrack has done plenty of work and is ready to run.

“He’s bound to improve, but he has been on to go for some time now and we’re very happy with him.

“He had a jump on the grass on Wednesday and he’s ready to get started.”

Trainer Colin Tizzard (David Davies/PA)

Advertising

Unowhatimeanharry has already had a run this autumn, winning at Aintree, but does have to concede 6lb to Tizzard’s returning star, who is gearing up to defend his King George crown.

Tizzard added: “There wouldn’t be much between them, I wouldn’t have thought.

“We couldn’t go for the King George without a run, so he goes to Newbury and, all being well, he’ll then head to Kempton.”

Unowhatimeanharry wins the Read Noel Fehily At 188Bet Hurdle on his seasonal debut under Barry Geraghty. pic.twitter.com/qRsKIxoysO — Aintree Racecourse (@AintreeRaces) November 11, 2017

Advertising

The JP McManus-owned Unowhatimeanharry has won 10 of his 11 starts since joining Fry, suffering his only defeat when third in last season’s Stayers’ Hurdle.

The nine-year-old gained revenge on his Cheltenham conqueror Nichols Canyon at Punchestown in April and Fry has been thrilled with his charge since his comeback victory on Merseyside.

He told At The Races: “He’s been perfect (since Aintree). That race came along just at the right time as we could get him away and help put the finishing touches on for this weekend. He’s come out of that absolutely bouncing.”

Trainer Harry Fry relishing Unowhatimeanharry clash with Thistlecrack (Julian Herbert/PA)

“Thistlecrack is a wonderful horse and we’ve enjoyed watching all his success. Now we meet him with our own stable star, so it’s going to be a fascinating renewal of the race.”

Wholestone, representing the in-form Nigel Twiston-Davies, was runner-up to Fergal O’Brien’s classy mare Colin’s Sister on his last start at Wetherby and both horses add further strength in depth to the three-mile contest.

The West Yorkshire Hurdle is won by Colin's Sister ahead of Wholestone! Watch LIVE o @ITV4 pic.twitter.com/w3HdMV5cF2 — ITV Racing (@itvracing) November 4, 2017

Anthony Bromley, racing manager for Wholestone’s owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, said: “Friday’s race looks a Grade One in all but name. Even with the rise (for finishing second at Wetherby), Wholestone is still 15lb off Thistlecrack’s rating and we have got to give him 3lb.

“I thought Unowhatimeanharry looked good at Aintree the other day when he beat Top Notch, and we have got form to turn around with Colin’s Sister.

“It looks a tough engagement for Wholestone but it is the only one we can do, other than waiting for level weights in the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot next month.”

The Jonjo O’Neill-trained Taquin Du Seuil and Beer Goggles from Richard Woollacott’s yard complete the six-strong line-up.