Chelsea boss Antonio Conte charged with misconduct after being sent off

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association following his dismissal against Swansea on Wednesday.

The Italian was sent to the stands by referee Neil Swarbrick towards the end of the first half of Chelsea’s 1-0 victory after furiously protesting the award of a Swansea goal-kick.

Antonio Conte was sent to the stands on Wednesday night (Simon Cooper/Empics)

He later apologised to Swarbrick and fourth official Lee Mason but has been charged. He has until 6pm on Tuesday to respond.

It is the first time Conte has been dismissed in English football and he could face a fine or even potentially a touchline ban, although that appears unlikely.

