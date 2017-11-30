Cesc Fabregas happy for Antonio Conte to keep tinkering at Chelsea

Cesc Fabregas believes Antonio Conte’s tinkering will only benefit Chelsea.

Chelsea head coach Conte rotated his side for Wednesday’s 1-0 Premier League win over Swansea.

Cesar Azpilicueta was rested in the Premier League for the first time under Conte, ending a run of 74 successive league starts since December 2015, while Eden Hazard was relegated to the substitutes’ bench.

Cesar Azpilicueta did not start in the Premier League for the first time under Antonio Conte on Wednesday night (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

“We have to cope with the situation. No-one can play every three days even if we want to,” Fabregas told the London Evening Standard.

“If you keep playing, you will keep carrying knocks so it is good to have a break sometimes and come back fresher.

“To know that the team is performing and winning without Eden really being involved is very good.

Eden Hazard came off the substitutes’ bench in Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Swansea on Wednesday night (Adam Davy/PA Wire)

Advertising

“Beating Swansea has kept the momentum going. In this period of the year it is just important to keep getting the three points.”

Conte was sent from the touchline towards the end of the first half for dissent and afterwards apologised to referee Neil Swarbrick and fourth official Lee Mason.

The Football Association was on Thursday awaiting Swarbrick’s report, but the dismissal may be the end of the matter, allowing the Italian to return to the technical area for Saturday’s match with Newcastle.

Conte confirms he apologised to both the referee and the fourth official after the game. #CHESWA — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 29, 2017

Advertising

Conte fielded largely the same side, with two or three options, last season, but this year he has the additional challenge of the Champions League.

The Blues can afford further rotation against Atletico Madrid next Tuesday as they have already qualified from Group C.

Fabregas added: “I think it is important for everyone in the team, especially the manager, to know that he can make a few alterations to the line-up and the team can still perform and get the win.

“It is crucial for him and the team to see that we can trust anyone. In this case it’s a double victory because everyone is hungry to win, to play and to make it difficult for the manager.”

Germany defender Antonio Rudiger scored the decisive goal, heading in after N’Golo Kante’s shot was deflected into his path.

Chelsea have scored eight headed goals in the #PL this season – more than any other side#CHESWA pic.twitter.com/ZiPbaeTVCS — Premier League (@premierleague) November 30, 2017

Rudiger is relishing taking part in the busy festive period for the first time.

Afterwards Michy Batshuayi, who is currently out with an ankle injury, posted an image on Instagram showing a hole in Rudiger’s left boot and blood seeping through the defender’s sock.

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi posted an image of Antonio Rudiger’s torn boot (Michy Batshuayi/Instagram)

Conte expressed his hope that Luiz’s absence would be a short one.