Boyd Cordner: Sam Burgess is England’s biggest threat

New South Wales captain Boyd Cordner says Australia must put the shackles on Sam Burgess if they are to avoid a shock defeat by England in the World Cup final.

The derby rivalry that exists between Burgess’ South Sydney Rabbitohs and Cordner’s Sydney Roosters will be transferred onto the Suncorp Stadium pitch on Saturday when the Kangaroos put their world crown on the line.

Burgess has endured an injury-riddled World Cup campaign so far after hobbling off during the first half of the opening game between England against Australia with a knee injury but he remains the biggest danger, according to Cordner.

England have brushed up very nicely for the World Cup final pic.twitter.com/AqhYXSxMZt — Ian Laybourn (@ILaybourn) November 30, 2017

“In my eyes, he’s one of the best players in the game,” said Cordner. “He’s someone I look up to.

“He’s such a great player and has been since he came out to the NRL. He’s a massive part of the England team and I’m sure if he plays well, all the other English boys will get on the back of that and feed off him.

“He’s going to be hard to handle. For us, it’s about taking away his time and limiting his opportunities.”

Australia are wary of the threat posed by England’s Sam Burgess (NRL Imagery)

Advertising

“We do have a really good opportunity but we’re coming up against a great England side,” he said.” All their players are playing at a high level and it should be a tough game.

“We learned that in game one which was really close. We’re going to have to be much better than that if we want to win on Saturday night.”

RTWe ( @England_RL )Travelled 27000 miles total ✅5 different cities (2 – twice) ✅2 countries ✅Won a semi-final in a Tongan Cauldron✅Now in first #rugbyleague World Cup Final for 22 year.Get behind our nation and our players and watch at 9am @BBCSport Saturday ???? — Jamie Peacock MBE (@JamiePeacock10) November 28, 2017

Australia stand-off Michael Morgan says powerful winger Jermaine McGillvary is the England player to have caught his eye so far in the tournament.

Advertising

“He’s not an overly big guy but I’ve been impressed how strong he is and how good he is at carrying the footy,” Morgan said. “I’ve enjoyed watching him throughout the comp.”

Like Cordner, Morgan was impressed by England in Melbourne and believes Wayne Bennett’s side have improved in the five weeks since then.

“That was certainly the toughest game we’ve had throughout the tournament,” the North Queensland Cowboy said. “There’s no doubt that they’ve improved since then, the more they’ve played together, the better they have looked.

“We’re under no illusions, we know it’s going to be a tough game. We’ll have to play well to beat them.

“There’s a lot of expectation from ourselves, it’s a Word Cup on home soil so there’s plenty of motivation there.”