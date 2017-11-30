Menu

Advertising

Australia v England second Test talking points

UK & international sports | Published:

The key factors which could affect the outcome under lights in Adelaide

England’s Joe Root and Australia’s Steve Smith do battle again at the Adelaide Oval (Jason O’Brien/PA Wire)

England need to get back in the Ashes reckoning in Adelaide.

Here, Press Association Sport considers the primary factors which may determine the outcome under lights.

Who will be in the pink?

Australia Nets and Press Conference – Day One – Adelaide Oval
Who will do better with the pink ball? (Jason O’Brien/PA Wire)

Moeen’s finger still a concern

England Nets and Press Conference – Day One – Adelaide Oval
England’s Moeen Ali during a nets session at the Adelaide Oval (Jason O’Brien/PA Wire)

Cook needs runs

Australia v England – 2017/18 Ashes Series – First Test – Day Three – The Gabba
England’s Alastair Cook walks off after being dismissed at The Gabba (Jason O’Brien/PA Wire)

Advertising

How do you bowl at Smith?!

Australia v England – 2017/18 Ashes Series – First Test – Day Three – The Gabba
Australia’s Steve Smith is a fidget at the crease (Jason O’Brien/PA Wire)

England’s tail in for another battering

Australia Nets and Press Conference – Day One – Adelaide Oval
Australia’s Mitchell Starc during a nets session (Jason O’Brien/PA Wire)
UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News