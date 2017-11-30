Advertising
Australia v England second Test talking points
The key factors which could affect the outcome under lights in Adelaide
England need to get back in the Ashes reckoning in Adelaide.
Here, Press Association Sport considers the primary factors which may determine the outcome under lights.
Who will be in the pink?
Moeen’s finger still a concern
Cook needs runs
How do you bowl at Smith?!
England’s tail in for another battering
