When is the 2018 World Cup draw happening, and where can I watch it?
All eyes turn to Moscow as World Cup finalists prepare to learn their fate
The draw for the 2018 World Cup finals takes place in Moscow on Friday.
Here Press Association Sport looks at some of the key questions around the draw.
When is the draw, and can I watch it live?
Who is presenting it?
Match of the Day and BT Sport football host Gary Lineker will be a familiar face to British audiences as he co-presents the draw with Russian journalist Maria Komandnaya.
He faced criticism for taking on the role after previously speaking out against FIFA over its various corruption scandals.
How will it work?
England are in Pot Two.
There can be a maximum of two European sides per group, but no other confederation can have more than one team in a group, so no South American sides will go head to head in the group phase for example.
What’s the line-up of the pots?
Based on the October FIFA rankings it would be Germany, Costa Rica and Nigeria. There are other nightmare scenarios too though – Brazil, Sweden and Nigeria would also be pretty unpalatable.
And the best draw?
