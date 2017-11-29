Wayne Rooney inspires Everton to victory in front of watching Sam Allardyce

Wayne Rooney netted a hat-trick, including an incredible strike from inside his own half, as Everton thrashed David Moyes’ West Ham 4-0 at Goodison Park while incoming boss Sam Allardyce watched on from the stands.

Captain-for-the-night Rooney produced the sublime long-range effort, bringing back memories of his famous goal against West Ham for Manchester United in 2014, to complete his treble in the 66th minute.

The 32-year-old’s first goal of the evening came in the 18th minute as he headed in on the follow-up after his penalty was saved by Joe Hart, and he slotted home his second 10 minutes later.

Jordan Pickford saved Manuel Lanzini’s spot-kick just before the hour mark, and after Rooney’s outrageous effort from distance, Ashley Williams then added a header with 12 minutes of normal time to go.