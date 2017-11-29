Menu

Advertising

Sam Allardyce finalising deal to become Everton manager

UK & international sports | Published:

The former England boss is set to replace Ronald Koeman at Goodison Park

Sam Allardyce left Crystal Palace in May

Sam Allardyce is set to complete a deal to become Everton’s new manager later today, the club have confirmed.

Caretaker boss David Unsworth will remain in charge for Wednesday’s key clash against West Ham, with Allardyce due to be in the hotseat for the first time against Huddersfield on Saturday.

Everton said in a statement: “Sam Allardyce will be at USM Finch Farm this afternoon to finalise terms on becoming the new manager of Everton Football Club.

“David Unsworth will remain in charge of the Blues for tonight’s Premier League match against West Ham United at Goodison Park.”

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News