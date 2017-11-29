Advertising
Rooney scores from inside own half to complete hat-trick for Everton
The striker netted his first hat-trick for the club in the win over West Ham
Everton striker Wayne Rooney scored a spectacular goal from his own half as Everton thrashed West Ham 4-0 at Goodison Park.
Rooney netted twice in the first half, heading in the rebound from his own penalty before scoring at the far post.
But it was his third goal which was by far the most spectacular, latching on to a poor kicked clearance from West Ham’s Joe Hart before hitting a perfect long-range strike which sailed over the stranded keeper and two defenders into the next.
Rooney had a great game all round, as his numbers show.
Among those to congratulate Rooney were former England strikers Alan Shearer and Rio Ferdinand and his Everton team-mate Yannick Bolasie.
Advertising
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.