Rooney scores from inside own half to complete hat-trick for Everton

Everton striker Wayne Rooney scored a spectacular goal from his own half as Everton thrashed West Ham 4-0 at Goodison Park.

Rooney netted twice in the first half, heading in the rebound from his own penalty before scoring at the far post.

But it was his third goal which was by far the most spectacular, latching on to a poor kicked clearance from West Ham’s Joe Hart before hitting a perfect long-range strike which sailed over the stranded keeper and two defenders into the next.

Tomorrow he'll be back with Everton's U23s… But just look at what this means to David Unsworth ? pic.twitter.com/TIbYByoI0l — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) November 29, 2017

Rooney had a great game all round, as his numbers show.

2272 – Wayne Rooney’s hat-trick tonight came 2272 days since his last (10th September 2011) – the longest gap between two hat-tricks by a player in @premierleague history. Screamer. pic.twitter.com/14u3GGP4GD — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 29, 2017

Among those to congratulate Rooney were former England strikers Alan Shearer and Rio Ferdinand and his Everton team-mate Yannick Bolasie.

Wow what a goal @WayneRooney! And what a hat-trick. ?????? #EVEWHU — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) November 29, 2017