New West Brom boss Alan Pardew looks for Baggies progress

New West Brom boss Alan Pardew has targeted taking the Baggies to the next level.

The 56-year-old has signed a deal until 2020 after he replaced the sacked Tony Pulis with Albion two points above the Premier League relegation zone.

It ends 11 months out of management since he was axed by Crystal Palace, the team he faces in his first game in charge on Saturday.

He was unveiled on Wednesday and, with Albion fans complaining about their previous style, wants to inject some excitement and challenge for silverware.

He said: “My best teams play on the front foot and try and put teams under pressure. Sometimes they get a bloody nose doing that and that’s what I’ll deliver here at West Brom.

“And ultimately, hopefully along that line, we can get up to sort of 1.5 or 1.7 points a game. I’ve achieved that in the past at certain times at clubs and that’s what I hope to do here.

“I think the most important thing is, and it’s so difficult in the Premier League, to have ambitions to win the league, to win trophies, because you have six or seven clubs whose finances are way above the level that we’re working at.

Alan Pardew has been out of work since being sacked by Crystal Palace last December (Nick Potts/PA).

“It’s very difficult to break. We almost did it of course with Palace in the FA Cup so you have to have those ambitions to try and win a trophy, as difficult as it is, and I think that’s the point I’m trying to make.

“I’ve come close twice, very, very close to winning the FA Cup, and one day I would like to do it. That’s the kind of ambition I’m talking about.”

Albion are winless in their last 12 league games having lost a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Newcastle on Tuesday and Pardew believes the scrap for survival is wide open.

The ex-Newcastle and West Ham manager said: “When you look at the table it’s quite congested and it isn’t going to change. You might look at one or two, Watford and Burnley might have done enough to keep themselves away, but apart from that everyone else is going to be involved, if you’re not a top club.

“Sam looks like he’s going into Everton so there’s a lot of experienced managers at the bottom of the league all chasing to get up the league.

“The immediate concern is to halt this run, get some points on the board and get ourselves in a position where we can try to attack the top 10 if possible.”

John Carver, who Pardew worked with at Newcastle, has joined the backroom staff with former assistant head coach Gary Megson leaving after his two-game caretaker spell and Pardew will assess the rest of the current staff.