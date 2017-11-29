Mohamed Salah at the double as Liverpool sink Stoke

Substitute Mohamed Salah’s purple patch continued with two more goals as Liverpool ground out a controversial 3-0 win at Stoke.

Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet was lucky to stay on the pitch with the score at 1-0 after a wild hack at Mame Biram Diouf but referee Martin Atkinson infuriated Potters manager Mark Hughes and his players by only issuing a yellow card.

The official had already angered the hosts with Sadio Mane’s opener, with defenders arguing the ball had gone out of play in the build-up, but there was no doubt about Salah’s two late strikes which took him to 17 for the season.

What they said

(David Davies/PA)

Tweet of the match

I’ll take that an uglyish 3-0 win????Superb Salah!whst a signing ???? — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) November 29, 2017

Star man – Sadio Mane

A cool finish fit for a cold night ❄️ pic.twitter.com/OXFU4KnvO0 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 29, 2017

The Senegal international scored one, should have had at least one more, and provided the assist for Liverpool’s important second goal.

Ref watch

39' Mignolet comes out of his area, fouling Diouf. Yellow card given, he's last man! Should be red! (0-1) #SCFC — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) November 29, 2017

Atkinson infuriated Stoke with his decision to only show a yellow card to goalkeeper Mignolet for his wild hack on Diouf on the edge of the penalty area with the score at 1-0.

Data point

3️⃣ goals

1️⃣ clean sheet

3️⃣ points



The story of tonight's win: https://t.co/lUOJB8B6ko pic.twitter.com/sW2ekgkhv0 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 29, 2017

Liverpool’s victory was their third in succession in the league at Stoke – the first time in their history they have achieved the feat.

Player ratings

