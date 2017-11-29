Advertising
Mohamed Salah at the double as Liverpool sink Stoke
The forward netted twice to continue his fine scoring run for Jurgen Klopp’s side
Substitute Mohamed Salah’s purple patch continued with two more goals as Liverpool ground out a controversial 3-0 win at Stoke.
Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet was lucky to stay on the pitch with the score at 1-0 after a wild hack at Mame Biram Diouf but referee Martin Atkinson infuriated Potters manager Mark Hughes and his players by only issuing a yellow card.
The official had already angered the hosts with Sadio Mane’s opener, with defenders arguing the ball had gone out of play in the build-up, but there was no doubt about Salah’s two late strikes which took him to 17 for the season.
Sadio Mane
The Senegal international scored one, should have had at least one more, and provided the assist for Liverpool’s important second goal.
Atkinson infuriated Stoke with his decision to only show a yellow card to goalkeeper Mignolet for his wild hack on Diouf on the edge of the penalty area with the score at 1-0.
Liverpool’s victory was their third in succession in the league at Stoke – the first time in their history they have achieved the feat.
Who's up next?
Stoke v Swansea (Premier League, Saturday December 2)
Brighton v Liverpool (Premier League, Saturday December 2)
