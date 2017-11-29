Mesut Ozil stars as Arsenal hammer Huddersfield

Arsenal strengthened their position in the Premier League top four as they made light work of Huddersfield to maintain their healthy home form.

The Gunners have now won their last 12 games at the Emirates Stadium and they eased to a 5-0 victory as Mesut Ozil once again starred in front of the home fans.

Alexandre Lacazette gave the hosts the perfect start with his seventh of the season and, although the Terriers rallied, they were blown away in the second half as Olivier Giroud, Alexis Sanchez and Ozil all struck in a four-minute blitz, with Giroud adding another late on.