Injured defender Benjamin Mendy enjoys Manchester City’s late winner
Frenchman Mendy, who has been ruled out for the season with a knee injury, took to social media to express his delight
Injured full-back Benjamin Mendy enjoyed Raheem Sterling’s dramatic winner as Manchester City maintained their winning run with a last-gasp 2-1 defeat of Southampton.
Sterling – who netted a late clincher at Huddersfield on Sunday – curled home a superb injury-time strike for the Premier League leaders at the Etihad Stadium.
Saints had looked set to become the first team to deny City a victory since August when Oriol Romeu cancelled out Kevin De Bruyne’s deflected free-kick 15 minutes from time.
But Sterling, who is developing a habit of scoring late, had other ideas with his 13th goal of the campaign securing City’s 12th successive league win and a club record 19th straight in all competitions.
