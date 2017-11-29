Injured defender Benjamin Mendy enjoys Manchester City’s late winner

Injured full-back Benjamin Mendy enjoyed Raheem Sterling’s dramatic winner as Manchester City maintained their winning run with a last-gasp 2-1 defeat of Southampton.

Sterling – who netted a late clincher at Huddersfield on Sunday – curled home a superb injury-time strike for the Premier League leaders at the Etihad Stadium.

Was starting my tweet with « the streak is over … » deleted that quick as f*** ???? what a finish !!! — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) November 29, 2017

Ruptured ACL but who cares after a 95th minute winner ???? #LookAtMeRunning ??? pic.twitter.com/kphW7mNZTH — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) November 29, 2017

Saints had looked set to become the first team to deny City a victory since August when Oriol Romeu cancelled out Kevin De Bruyne’s deflected free-kick 15 minutes from time.

But Sterling, who is developing a habit of scoring late, had other ideas with his 13th goal of the campaign securing City’s 12th successive league win and a club record 19th straight in all competitions.

And Frenchman Mendy, who has been ruled out for the season with a knee injury, took to social media to express his delight.