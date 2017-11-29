Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Sam Allardyce is poised to sign a £12 million deal with Everton as the Toffees scramble to find a solution to their woes, according to The Sun. Worth around £100,000-a-week, the two-and-a-half year contract comes after a reported battle of wills between the former England manager and bosses at Goodison Park. Allardyce is said to be cutting short a holiday in Dubai to take over from Toffees’ caretaker boss David Unsworth, although it would be a feat if he is installed in time for Everton’s clash with former club West Ham on Wednesday.

Real Madrid are plotting a January swoop for Chelsea defender David Luiz as the Brazil international struggles at Stamford Bridge, the Daily Mail reports. The centre-back, 30, was an unused substitute in last Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Liverpool and is now out of Wednesday’s visit of Swansea with a knee injury. Boss Antonio Conte is preparing to rotate his options throughout a busy December and January, while Zinedine Zidane has said Real could be on the lookout for signings in the winter window.

David Luiz has fallen out of favour at Chelsea (Steven Paston/PA)

Watford are ready to fight off advances from the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham for their Brazilian forward Richarlison, the Evening Standard reports. The 20-year-old, who joined the club from Fluminense for a reported £11.5million in July, has scored five times for Hornets so far this season. Chairman Scott Duxbury told the newspaper: “We want Richarlison to be here for many more seasons. We are building a very competitive squad, we have no need to sell.”

Richarlison has impressed at Watford this season (Steven Paston/PA)

Social media round-up

@BBCSport Liverpool and Leicester are reportedly considering a move for West Brom defender Ahmed Hegazi.

Advertising

@TheSunFootball Alan Pardew agrees deal to become new West Brom manager.

@TheSunFootball Everton to pay new manager whopping £12million to save them.

Players to watch

Dominic Solanke: Swansea have been named favourites to sign the Liverpool forward, 20, who has not seen much play this season, WalesOnline reports.

Dominic Solanke made his England debut earlier this month (Mike Egerton/PA)

Gelson Martins: Liverpool and Juventus are vying for Sporting Lisbon’s 22-year-old winger, Talksport reports.