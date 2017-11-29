Menu

Advertising

England v Australia key battles

UK & international sports | Published:

England take on defending champions Australia in the World Cup final on Saturday

Gareth Widdop will play at full-back for England (Nigel French/PA)

Australia put their World Cup crown on the line when they meet England in Saturday’s final in Brisbane.

Here, we examine the key tussles that could determine the outcome of England’s first final appearance for 22 years.

Gareth Widdop (England) v Billy Slater (Australia)

Billy Slater is Australia's full-back
Billy Slater is one of Australia’s dangermen (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

James Roby (England) v Cameron Smith (Australia)

James Roby could play 80 minutes in the final
James Roby is the only specialist hooker available to England in the final (Richard Sellers/PA)

Sam Burgess (England) v Boyd Cordner (Australia)

Sam Burgess is one of England's most influential players
Sam Burgess suffered an injury during the group-stage defeat to Australia (Nigel French/PA)
UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News