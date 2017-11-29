England skipper Sean O’Loughlin doubtful for World Cup final

England captain Sean O’Loughlin remains a major injury doubt for Saturday’s World Cup final against Australia.

The veteran loose forward spent an entire open training session at Ballymore Stadium on Wednesday morning working on his own with the England physios as he battles to overcome a quad injury sustained in the 20-18 semi-final win over Tonga in Auckland last Saturday.

O’Loughlin, who normally sits out the more rigorous aspects of England’s warm-up sessions, went through some gentle exercises before breaking out into a gentle trot as the rest of the squad were put through their paces out in the middle.

He left the field with his left thigh heavily strapped in ice.

The Wigan skipper later publicly pronounced himself fit at a World Cup luncheon in a Brisbane city centre hotel to unveil the 2017 Golden Boot award, but England head coach Wayne Bennett has admitted he may not be fit to lead his country out in their first World Cup final for 22 years.

“He’s 50-50,” Bennett said after the opening training session. “He’s not going to play if he’s not fit, he’s done that too many times in his career before and, as a coach, I don’t want that. So he’ll be fit to play or he won’t be, simple as that. We’ll know Friday.”

Bennett confirmed that, if O’Loughlin is out, South Sydney forward Sam Burgess will take over as captain, as he did for the 2016 Four Nations Series when the Wigan player was an injury absentee, and that St Helens full-back or stand-off Jonny Lomax would be brought into the team.

If Lomax is recalled, he could expect to spend some time at hooker to provide back-up for James Roby, who will wear the number nine jersey following the loss of first-choice hooker Josh Hodgson with a knee injury.

“We’ll probably bring Lomax in on the bench with Hodgson out,” Bennett said. “Lomax has played a lot of positions in his career so he’s probably our best option. I haven’t got more than two hookers.”

England trained for an hour in pouring rain at Ballymore, home of the Queensland Reds rugby union team, and the forecast is for more rain before the weekend but Bennett does not expect that to play into the hands of his team.

“Fields are so good today,” said Bennett, whose Brisbane Broncos team play their home games at Suncorp Stadium, the venue for Saturday’s final. “It can pour down like this for the next three days and I can tell you Suncorp is not going to be wet.

“The field will be wet but it won’t be wet if that makes sense. The drainage takes all the water away. The surface is really good to play on.”