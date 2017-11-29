Edward O’Grady claims emotional Punchestown success

The West’s Awake was a poignant winner of the two-and-a-half-mile novice chase at Punchestown.

The John Magnier-owned six-year-old is trained by Edward O’Grady, whose wife Maria was killed in a riding accident last Saturday.

The West’s Awake, who had won two of his previous three starts over fences, was a 16-1 shot to add his tally and while he was on the back foot rounding the home turn, he finished strongly after the final fence to claim victory in the hands of Andrew Lynch.

Trainer Edward O’Grady secured an emotional winner at Punchestown (Tony Marshall/EMPICS Sport)

Lynch said: “I was talking to Mr O’Grady the other day and he said, ‘Carry on, and hopefully he might bring us a bit of luck’.

“He’s done it well and Mr O’Grady wasn’t sure whether he would handle the ground or not but he picked up well.

“It’s great that he’s won and hopefully that will give him (O’Grady) a bit of a lift.”

Bon Papa made an encouraging start to his career over fences with a wide-margin success in the two-mile beginners’ chase.

The JP McManus-owned six-year-old (5-2) jumped well on the whole under Barry Geraghty on his way to an 11-length victory over Light That.

Mullins, who also won the concluding bumper with 11-8 favourite Bang Bang Rosie, said: “He (Bon Papa) jumped well and he wants further. The further he was going the better he was going, so we’ll probably up him in trip the next time he runs.

“He could go for the race at Limerick (Grade Two Greenmount Park Novice Chase).”

Willie Mullins was in double form at Punchestown (Brian Lawless/PA)

Minella Fair then justified 7-4 favouritism for Noel Meade in the maiden hurdle over two and three-quarter miles.

Derrinross made a real race of it after the final flight, but Jonathan Moore’s mount clung on by half a length.

Meade said: “He stays well and loves soft ground. It couldn’t be soft enough for him. He’s a chaser really but we’ll carry on over hurdles for the moment.”