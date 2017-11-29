Barcelona coast into last 16 of Copa del Rey

Barcelona swept into the last 16 of the Copa del Rey with a 5-0 win over Real Murcia at the Nou Camp.

The LaLiga leaders were already 3-0 up from the first leg, and despite the predicted sweeping changes, Ernesto Valverde’s men never looked in any danger of failing to finish the job.

Paca Alcacer headed Barcelona into the lead on 15 minutes, with Gerard Pique making it 2-0 early in the second half before Aleix Vidal, Denis Suarez and substitute Jose Arnaiz completed the route.

Tweet of the Match

Perfecta forma de celebrar los 1️⃣1️⃣8️⃣ años del club. Una ronda ➕ en ? y ⚽️ #forçaBarça ?? pic.twitter.com/3WdcWcC1R3 — Denis Suarez (@DenisSuarez6) November 29, 2017

Moment of the match

Even though Barcelona made many changes, which included a debut for 18-year-old midfielder Oriol Busquets, an upset was never on the cards. Any hopes of holding off the floodgates were ended early in the second half, with Denis Suraez’s neat finish from a flick by Sergi Roberto to make it 4-0 the pick of the goals.

Stat attack

Barcelona was founded on this day (November 29) in 1899 and celebrated the club’s 118th birthday with a stylish victory

Man of the match – Denis Suarez

The Barcelona midfielder enjoyed an excellent evening’s work. Suarez not only got on the scoresheet himself with a well-taken goal, but also then set up substitute Jose Arnaiz for the fifth.

Player Ratings

Barcelona player ratings: Vidal shines as does Denis Suárez (in the second half) but a frustrated Deulofeu with a night to forget. https://t.co/OsQ1zGVC6z pic.twitter.com/yTFcYrhSen — AS English (@English_AS) November 29, 2017

Barcelona: Jasper Cillessen 7 (out of 10), Nelson Semedo 7, Gerard Pique 7, Thomas Vermaelen 7, Lucas Digne 7, Aleix Vidal 7, Denis Suarez 8, Oriol Busquets 7, Carlos Alena 7, Gerard Deulofeu 7, Paco Alcacer 7. Substitutes: D Costas (for Pique, 58) 7, Sergi Roberto 7 (for Busquets, 62), Arnaiz Diaz (for Semedo, 63) 7

Who’s up next?

Barcelon v Celta Vigo (LaLiga, December 2)