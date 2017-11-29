Australia skipper Cameron Smith lands another Golden Boot

Australia captain Cameron Smith has been crowned Golden Boot winner for the second time.

The 34-year-old hooker became the world’s best player after beating off competition from England winger Jermaine McGillvary, his Melbourne team-mate Suliasi Vunivalu and Tonga forward Jason Taumalolo to win the award, which was presented at a World Cup lunch in Brisbane.

Smith, who first won the Golden Boot in 2007, captained his club to the NRL Premiership and Queensland to a State of Origin series win over New South Wales and will aim to cap off the best year of his career by leading the Kangaroos in their World Cup title defence against England at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday.

“I’m extremely humbled by this award given I was up against some quality players,” said Smith, who received the award from Rugby League International Federation chairman Nigel Wood.

“I don’t ever want to drop my standards – that’s important to me, no matter my age or what circumstances are happening through the season. Some years are better than others, some I’ve been more consistent in, but this year things just aligned quite well for me and I’ve enjoyed this season thoroughly.”

Wood said: “Cameron has secured his place as one of the greats in the history of rugby league.”