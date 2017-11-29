Antonio Conte sees red as Chelsea struggle past Swansea

Antonio Conte was sent to the stands as Chelsea laboured to a 1-0 win over Swansea.

The fiery Italian boss lost his temper after referee Neil Swarbrick awarded a goal-kick, rather than a corner, during the first half and was dismissed for the first time in his Blues career.

Antonio Rudiger’s first Premier League goal secured the three points for the below-par champions.

The Matthew Harding Stand enjoyed that one! How did you react? #CHESWA pic.twitter.com/6PeLp3KJV0 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 29, 2017

Tweet of the match

COMMON CHELSEA !!! ???? — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) November 29, 2017

Not a phrase often heard down at this plush part of west London. Or maybe it’s just that injured striker Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) needs to work on his spelling.

Star man – Lukasz Fabianski

Lukasz Fabianski kept Swansea in the game at Stamford Bridge (Matt Dunham/AP)

The Swansea goalkeeper was always going to be busy but he kept his side in the match with a string of excellent saves, notably two point-blank stops to deny Alvaro Morata.

Moment of the match

Moan of the match

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is sent to the stands by match referee Neil Swarbrick (Adam Davy/PA)

We all know Antonio Conte is prone to the occasional touchline tantrum but to lose his rag over a corner, in the first half of a match his team were bossing, seemed totally unnecessary even by his standards.

In with the crowd

Renato Sanchez had a difficult game for the visitors (Scott Heavey/PA)

As well Conte, owner Roman Abramovich was also in the stands to watch proceedings, maybe with an eye on the January sales? However he is unlikely to be interested in Swansea’s Renato Sanchez, who was terrible.

Ratings

Who’s up next?

Chelsea v Newcastle (Premier League, Saturday December 2)

Stoke v Swansea (Premier League, Saturday December 2)