Advertising
Antonio Conte sees red as Chelsea struggle past Swansea
Antonio Rudiger netted the only goal in the second half
Antonio Conte was sent to the stands as Chelsea laboured to a 1-0 win over Swansea.
The fiery Italian boss lost his temper after referee Neil Swarbrick awarded a goal-kick, rather than a corner, during the first half and was dismissed for the first time in his Blues career.
Antonio Rudiger’s first Premier League goal secured the three points for the below-par champions.
Tweet of the match
Not a phrase often heard down at this plush part of west London. Or maybe it’s just that injured striker Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) needs to work on his spelling.
Star man – Lukasz Fabianski
Advertising
The Swansea goalkeeper was always going to be busy but he kept his side in the match with a string of excellent saves, notably two point-blank stops to deny Alvaro Morata.
Moment of the match
Advertising
Moan of the match
We all know Antonio Conte is prone to the occasional touchline tantrum but to lose his rag over a corner, in the first half of a match his team were bossing, seemed totally unnecessary even by his standards.
In with the crowd
As well Conte, owner Roman Abramovich was also in the stands to watch proceedings, maybe with an eye on the January sales? However he is unlikely to be interested in Swansea’s Renato Sanchez, who was terrible.
Ratings
Who’s up next?
Chelsea v Newcastle (Premier League, Saturday December 2)
Stoke v Swansea (Premier League, Saturday December 2)
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.