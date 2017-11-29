Advertising
Another Sterling late effort restores City’s eight-point lead at the top
Southampton were seconds away from becoming only the second team to deny them victory this season
Raheem Sterling scored a dramatic winner as Manchester City maintained their winning run with a last-gasp 2-1 defeat of Southampton.
The England forward – who netted a late clincher at Huddersfield on Sunday – curled home a superb injury-time strike for the Premier League leaders at the Etihad Stadium.
Saints had looked set to become the first team to deny City a victory since August when Oriol Romeu cancelled out Kevin De Bruyne’s deflected free-kick 15 minutes from time.
What they said
Tweet of the match
Advertising
Star man – Fraser Forster
This has not been a vintage year for the Southampton goalkeeper, but this was an impressive display. Forster produced a string of fine saves but could do nothing to stop Sterling’s stunning winner.
Moment of the match
Advertising
Just as Southampton looked set to become the first side to deny City maximum points in the Premier League for 100 days, Sterling stepped up once again. The England winger’s stunning curling strike sent the Etihad Stadium wild.
Stat of the match
City’s 40-point haul after 14 matches is the joint-best ever at this point in top-flight history.
Ratings
Who’s up next?
Manchester City v West Ham (Premier League, Sunday, December 3)
Bournemouth v Southampton (Premier League, Sunday, December 3)
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.