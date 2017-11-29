Menu

Another Sterling late effort restores City’s eight-point lead at the top

UK & international sports

Southampton were seconds away from becoming only the second team to deny them victory this season

Pep Guardiola celebrates Raheem Sterling's last-gasp winner

Raheem Sterling scored a dramatic winner as Manchester City maintained their winning run with a last-gasp 2-1 defeat of Southampton.

The England forward – who netted a late clincher at Huddersfield on Sunday – curled home a superb injury-time strike for the Premier League leaders at the Etihad Stadium.

Saints had looked set to become the first team to deny City a victory since August when Oriol Romeu cancelled out Kevin De Bruyne’s deflected free-kick 15 minutes from time.

What they said

Tweet of the match

Star man – Fraser Forster

Fraser Forster
(Adam Davy/PA)

This has not been a vintage year for the Southampton goalkeeper, but this was an impressive display. Forster produced a string of fine saves but could do nothing to stop Sterling’s stunning winner.

Moment of the match

Just as Southampton looked set to become the first side to deny City maximum points in the Premier League for 100 days, Sterling stepped up once again. The England winger’s stunning curling strike sent the Etihad Stadium wild.

Stat of the match

City’s 40-point haul after 14 matches is the joint-best ever at this point in top-flight history.

Ratings

Who’s up next?

West Ham take on Manchester City
(Tim Goode/EMPICS Sport)

Manchester City v West Ham (Premier League, Sunday, December 3)

Bournemouth v Southampton (Premier League, Sunday, December 3)

