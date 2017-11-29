Another Sterling late effort restores City’s eight-point lead at the top

Raheem Sterling scored a dramatic winner as Manchester City maintained their winning run with a last-gasp 2-1 defeat of Southampton.

The England forward – who netted a late clincher at Huddersfield on Sunday – curled home a superb injury-time strike for the Premier League leaders at the Etihad Stadium.

19 consecutive wins in all comps



27 games unbeaten in all comps



1 @sterling7 pic.twitter.com/rdfYxcKi4Z — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 29, 2017

Saints had looked set to become the first team to deny City a victory since August when Oriol Romeu cancelled out Kevin De Bruyne’s deflected free-kick 15 minutes from time.

What they said

#MCFC boss Pep Guardiola on @benmendy23's celebratory hobble down the touchline… two months after rupturing his ACL pic.twitter.com/icC7rGDpAg — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) November 29, 2017

Tweet of the match

Star man – Fraser Forster

(Adam Davy/PA)

This has not been a vintage year for the Southampton goalkeeper, but this was an impressive display. Forster produced a string of fine saves but could do nothing to stop Sterling’s stunning winner.

Moment of the match

Ruptured ACL but who cares after a 95th minute winner ???????????????? #LookAtMeRunning ???????????? pic.twitter.com/kphW7mNZTH — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) November 29, 2017

Just as Southampton looked set to become the first side to deny City maximum points in the Premier League for 100 days, Sterling stepped up once again. The England winger’s stunning curling strike sent the Etihad Stadium wild.

Stat of the match

Manchester City have made it to 40 points. They are safe this season ???? #MCFC — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) November 29, 2017

City’s 40-point haul after 14 matches is the joint-best ever at this point in top-flight history.

Ratings

Who’s up next?

(Tim Goode/EMPICS Sport)

Manchester City v West Ham (Premier League, Sunday, December 3)

Bournemouth v Southampton (Premier League, Sunday, December 3)