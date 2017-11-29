Alan Pardew’s West Brom In-Tray

Alan Pardew has been named as West Brom’s new manager.

He inherits a side two points above the relegation zone and here we take a look at what Pardew needs to do at The Hawthorns.

Win over the doubters

Alan Pardew arrives with a wealth of managerial experience… ✅ Reading✅ West Ham United✅ Charlton Athletic✅ Southampton✅ Newcastle United✅ Crystal Palace #WBAhttps://t.co/h8kqcIySOc — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) November 29, 2017

On the face of it swapping Tony Pulis for Pardew is not a dynamic step forward. Albion are in the same circumstances to January 2015 when they hired Pulis, sitting one point above the relegation zone. Pardew, Sam Allardyce and David Moyes are the old heads on the managerial merry-go-round and the pressure of the Premier League, and possibly losing the top-flight money, means owners turn to them. Pardew will have his early critics and he must win them round – something Pulis never did.

Add some style

Grzegorz Krychowiak, left, is on big wages at West Brom

Manage expectations

Baggies fans can quite rightly ask for more than a relegation battle with the club now in a eighth straight Premier League season. They want to see the club challenge in at least the top 10 and even have a decent cup run once in a while. They can resist bids for their best players but while they fail to sell out The Hawthorns and as other clubs outstrip them financially there is a glass ceiling.

Resolve Jonny Evans’ future

Jonny Evans will be a key man for Alan Pardew (David Davies/PA)

Sort the backroom staff out

John Carver joins Pardew at #wba as Gary Megson, as expected, leaves. — Nick Mashiter (@nickmashiter) November 29, 2017

Caretaker Gary Megson confirmed last week he banished fellow assistant head coach Ben Garner from the training ground to ‘lift the mood’. Garner has not been sacked and the decision on whether he stays at the club will lie with the new manager – and Garner briefly worked with Pardew at Crystal Palace. Garner left Palace in July 2015 after seven months with Pardew so there is a call to be made.